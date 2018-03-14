Nordex and ewz expanding joint activities in France

The energy utility of the city of Zurich ewz has ordered its third wind farm from the Nordex Group in quick succession. The project entails the installation of four N117/3000 turbines at the 12-MW “Graincourt” wind farm. The contract covers project development, turn-key installation of the wind farm and service for the wind power systems over a period of 20 years. Installation work is scheduled to commence in October of this year.

The technical configuration of the wind farm will ensure optimum use of the good local wind conditions. With a projected annual energy yield of 34 GWh, a capacity factor of well over 32 percent will be achieved, thus helping to expand the availability of clean energy.

