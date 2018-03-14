GE appoints Duncan Berry as Chief Executive Officer of LM Wind Power

GE Renewable Energy Business has appointed Duncan Berry as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LM Wind Power. He will succeed Marc de Jong, CEO since June 2015, who will leave the company at the end of April 2018.

Duncan Berry was appointed to his current role as LM Integration Leader in September 2016. He is presently responsible for all aspects of integrating LM into GE following acquisition in April 2017.

“We are very pleased to have a seasoned and energized leader in Duncan Berry ready to take the CEO role at LM Wind Power,” said Jérôme Pécresse, CEO, GE Renewable Energy. “Duncan has been leading GE teams and businesses for 10+ years, served as our LM integration leader, and has a strong rapport with employees and customers.

“Duncan, 49, joined Renewable Energy in 2016 to help define the business strategy for our offshore wind business, which ultimately resulted in the launch of the Haliade-X, and then immediately moved over to the LM Wind Power deal once it was announced in 2017. He’s been working side by side with Marc and the leadership team ever since and is well prepared to take the helm. Marc and I agree that he is overwhelmingly the best choice to lead LM Wind Power in its next evolution.”

Prior to joining RE, Duncan was CEO of GE Capital Australia & New Zealand. He was previously Operations Leader for GE Capital Americas, a $100BN mid-market lender, responsible for all operations activities across twelve business units in the US, Canada & Mexico. This followed a successful period as CEO of GE Money Home Lending, a leading specialist lender in the UK with assets of $15 BN. Duncan has a degree in history from Oxford University, an MBA from INSEAD and is a UK Chartered Accountant.

“LM Wind Power is a critical part of GE Renewable Energy’s growth strategy and I want to thank Marc de Jong for his outstanding leadership of this team. Under Marc’s guidance the business has grown stronger and is focused on delivering future success together with GE and all its external customers. We are committed to a smooth transition and to continuing Marc’s legacy of high performance and customer focus as we continue to lead GE’s evolution in the energy transition,” added Jérôme.

LM Wind Power is a world leading designer and manufacturer of rotor blades for wind turbines, with a global manufacturing footprint that includes blade factories in Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, India, Poland, Spain, Turkey and the United States. The company has produced more than 195,000 blades since 1978, corresponding to more than 84 GW installed capacity and global savings of more than 166 million tons of CO2 annually. LM Wind Power is a GE Renewable Energy Business.

GE Renewable Energy is a $10 billion start-up that brings together one of the broadest product and service portfolios of the renewable energy industry. Combining onshore and offshore wind, hydro and innovative technologies such as concentrated solar power and more recently turbine blades, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts capacity globally to make the world work better and cleaner. With more than 22,000 employees present in more than 55 countries, GE Renewable Energy is backed by the resources of the world’s first digital industrial company. Our goal is to demonstrate to the rest of the world that nobody should ever have to choose between affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.