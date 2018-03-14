4 MW platform’s flexibility secures 72 MW order in Sweden from long-term customer Stena Renewable AB

Long-term customer Stena Renewable AB has placed a 72 MW order for two projects in southern Sweden. Utilising the 4 MW platform’s flexibility, Vestas will deliver 16 V136-3.45 MW turbines with 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode specifically increased to 3.8 MW for the Kronoberget wind power project, and 3 V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode for the Fjällbergetwind project.

The V136-3.45 MW’sdifferent power modesand the full use of permitted total heightsensure a high capacity factor and maximise energy production at both sites based on the specific wind conditions.Today’s order adds to the V136-3.45 MW turbine’s strong start in Sweden’s low wind market where orders for more than 740 MW to date make Sweden the V136-3.45 MW’s largest market globally.

“Stena and Vestas have a strong and long relationship that goes back more than ten years. Vestas has proven to deliver high availability in our operating assets, which is the result of high quality products and strong performance in the daily operations. To be able to realise projects in today’s demanding market you need to deliver the right product at the right price together with a long term availability. Vestas delivers all that with its modern technology in the V136-3.45 MW turbine and the available Power Optimised Modes. We look forward to continue our strong relationship in the Kronoberget and Fjällberget projects”, says Peter Zachrisson, CEO Stena Renewable AB.

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe, adds: “We are delighted to continue to strengthen our close relationship with Stena Renewable by delivering world-class turbine solutions. Yet again, Vestas’ strong and proven technology ensures projects under very challenging market conditions strengthening our market leading position in Sweden.”

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019, while commissioning is expected in third quarter of 2019.