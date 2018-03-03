How much does electricity from wind energy in France?

In France, summed up the country’s first tender in mainland wind power. According to the results, we selected 22 projects with a total capacity of 500 MW. The volume of bids exceeded 900 MW.

Weighted average price amounted to 65.4 euros per megawatt-hour.

“The results clearly show that the competitiveness of mainland wind energy and wider renewable energy is a reality,” said Minister Nicolas Hulot (Nicolas Hulot).

Currently, the plan provides for the competitive selection of holding six auctions in wind energy in the next three years, 500 MW each.

Let me remind you that following the recent tender in solar energy the average price was set at the level of 61.6 euros per megawatt-hour, and for objects in the size from 5 to 17 MW — 55,3 euros per MW*h. That is, the sun in France is cheaper than wind.

What can I say about the results?

The price is certainly not a record low by world standards, although it cannot be called high. It is not much higher than wholesale prices on the French market. Note that this is the first tender in France, is actually a “trial balloon”. In addition, the small average size of projects may result in higher unit costs.

Nash Konston