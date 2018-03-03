AWEA statement on proposed steel tariffs

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement in response to steel tariffs proposed by the Administration:

“Steel tariffs will decrease competition and trade, ultimately making capital-intensive energy infrastructure projects more expensive by adding cost for U.S. manufacturers along the supply chain. If implemented, this trade policy would run counter to the Administration’s goal of U.S. energy dominance and harm the U.S. manufacturing workers supporting the wind industry’s rapid growth.” – Tom Kiernan, CEO, American Wind Energy Association.