ABB microgrid supports Jamaica’s transition to renewables

ABB will supply an ABB Ability™ enabled microgrid and storage system to help integrate renewable solar and wind energy into the large tropical island’s power supply, reducing the need for fossil fuels and lowering the carbon footprint. ABB is a pioneer in microgrids, which because of their size and power are ideal for remote locations like islands, which cannot easily be connected to main power grids.

This is one of the most significant projects to be undertaken by Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd (JPS), this year and will be a model for other countries in the Caribbean and beyond,” said Emanuel DaRosa, JPS President and CEO. “ABB’s innovative technology will enable us to leverage clean renewables into our energy mix while securing grid stability and ensuring reliable power supply to consumers.”

Located about 500 miles southeast of Cuba, the island’s hotels, restaurants and homes rely heavily on imported fossil fuel, which is costly and subject to volatile prices. A popular tourist destination, Jamaica’s population of three million surges by an additional two million visitors at peak times each year.

As part of an ambitious initiative to integrate more renewable sources into its energy mix, JPS has incorporated about 160 MW of renewable energy into the power grid, accounting for about one quarter of its total generation capacity.

ABB’s 24.5 megawatt (MW) microgrid facility and energy storage system will enable power availability when solar and wind sources are interrupted due to cloud cover, reduced wind or other factors. “This innovative solution reinforces ABB’s position as a partner of choice in enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid” said Claudio Facchin, president of ABB’s Power Grids division.

ABB contributes to a sustainable energy future with pioneering technologies that integrate renewables into the power grid and enable energy savings throughout the electricity value chain. ABB is equally active on the consumption side with its unrivalled expertise in electrification and leadership in e-mobility.

ABB is a pioneer in microgrid technology with over 40 such global installations, across a diverse range of applications serving remote communities, islands, utilities and industrial campuses.

