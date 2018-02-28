Eneco Chooses Greenbyte for Data Management

Eneco, headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is operating in the field of sustainable energy. Eneco takes on a leading role in the energy transition by connecting partners and customers so that they can work together on smart energy solutions and innovative products and services.

After intensive market research and consultation, Eneco decided to implement Breeze into its wind farms. The Greenbyte services will be used by Eneco to monitor and optimize about 1 GW of wind energy.

“We found Breeze to be the most suitable solution on the market and the one that best meets our current needs. The Greenbyte team is easy to work with and the system is continuously developed at a rapid rate.,” says Mathieu Meijer, Head of Asset Management & Operations Onshore Wind at Eneco”

“We are very happy to have met Eneco’s high requirements and we are very excited to start working with them. They are a very modern and innovative company who really wants to make a difference and constantly seeks new ways to increase production and assets performances.” – says Jonas Corné, CEO at Greenbyte.

Eneco Group is a group of companies operating in the field of sustainable energy and innovation. Together with our customers, partners and our 3,500 employees we strive to achieve our mission: ‘Everyone’s sustainable energy’. Eneco Group invests in wind and solar farms, biomass plants and green district heating with the aim to increase the share of sustainable energy. Furthermore, we develop innovative products and services that enable our customers to be in charge of how they generate, store, use or share energy.Eneco Group is headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Germany and France.