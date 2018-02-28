Wind energy generated 23.4% in Spain until February

Renewable energies produced 38.4% of electricity between January and February: wind 23.4%, solar thermal 0.8% and photovoltaic 2%.



Generation from January to February 2018

The peninsular demand for electric power in February is estimated at 21,305 GWh, 7% higher than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the peninsular demand for electric power has grown by 3.7% compared to February 2017.

In the first two months of 2018, the peninsular demand for electric power is estimated at 43,946 GWh, 2.1% more than in 2017. Once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand for electric power is 0 , 6% higher than that registered in the previous year.

Generation of the month of February 2018

The production of wind origin in February reached 4,626 GWh, 4.7% lower than the same month last year, and accounted for 22.5% of total production.

In the month of February, with the information estimated today, generation from renewable energy sources has represented 38.8% of production.

62.3% of electricity production this month came from technologies that do not emit CO2.