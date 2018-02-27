Vestas partners globally with InspecTools to expand and digitalise blade service offerings

Vestas customers will now get online access to blade inspection analysis and data from any of their turbines in any market, thanks to the expansion of Vestas’ partnership with InspecTools, a leading energy asset inspection company. With the ability to efficiently analyse inspections, Vestas strengthens predictive wind turbine maintenance, enabling customers to lower costs and better manage risks and safety – around the world.

The partnership includes global access to the industry-leading asset data management system WindAMS that will enable customers to reduce performance loss or unforeseen costs by utilising Vestas’ superior technical knowledge and unparalleled inventory of wind turbine performance data to obtain best-in-class inspection insights. Together with customer access to an online portal to view blade conditions across entire fleets, WindAMS can further improve predictive maintenance and help mitigate issues such as severe leading-edge erosion, which can reduce annual energy production by up to five percent.

“By extending our partnership with InspecTools, Vestas will provide customers with even better and faster blade condition insights, which enable customers globally to better manage their fleets by investing more effectively in maintenance to lower costs and increase production and revenues”, said Christian Venderby, Group Senior Vice President and Head of Service at Vestas.

“We welcome this opportunity to take our existing relationship with Vestas to the next level with the signing of this global partnership. Deploying WindAMS will enable Vestas to standardise the collection, review, analysis and reporting of turbine blade condition data collected anywhere, by any method”, said InspecTools’ CEO, Paul Bingaman. “Working with Vestas’ service business units around the world is a great opportunity for us to have the kind of impact on the wind energy industry that we have always intended to have. And we’re excited to be working with a company whose commitment to the wind energy industry matches ours”.

By partnering globally with InspecTools, Vestas continues to expand its multibrand business to meet customers’ fleetwide service needs. Since 2016, Vestas and InspecTools have partnered in North America on drone inspections to reduce both inspection costs and safety risks. The partnership also includes an agreement to further develop WindAMS artificial intelligence (AI) to automate inspection data analysis.