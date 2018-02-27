Siemens Gamesa signs an agreement to supply up to 1 GW in Turkey

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed an agreement securing the right to implement up to 1 GW in Turkey. The company is part of the consortium, which also includes the local infrastructure company Kalyon Enerji and the Turkish investor Turkerler Holding, which was awarded capacity in the country’s first wind auction, held in August.

Under the terms of the agreement, Siemens Gamesa’s scope includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines in several wind farms, as well as a 15-year service agreement.

In addition, the agreement contemplates the offtake of the power produced under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) and a commitment on the part of the consortium to build at least 700 MW by 2022.

Lastly, the agreement includes the construction of a nacelle factory in order to meet the local supply requirements established by the Turkish authorities, as well as an R&D centre.

Siemens Gamesa has installed over 700 MW of its turbines in Turkey since entering this market for the first time in 2010.