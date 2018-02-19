Wood supports South Plains Wind Farm

Wood recently supported TerraForm Power with power performance testing (PPT) at South Plains I Wind Farm located near Lockney, Texas.

The 200 MW site, whichcomprises 100 Vestas V100 wind turbine generators (WTGs), has the capacity to generate enough energy for approximately 60,000 households.

Wood was appointed to undertake power performance testing as part of TerraForm Power’s standard process of verifying the WTG power curve guarantee on a subset of its wind turbine generators.

As part of the scope of work, Wood’s engineers and consultants designed and installed state-of-the-art calibrated power performance monitoring systems in the six WTGs and filtered and analysed the data from the WTGs and the met masts to assess the performance.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said:“Wind farm owners should have complete confidence in the performance of their wind turbine assets and we are happy to have provided TerraForm with this reassurance.

“By using PPT we can compare the actual power curve for a wind turbine to the warranted power curve provided by the wind turbine manufacturer to identify and correct any sources of underperformance.

“Wood’s clean energy business is a MEASNET member for power performance testing services, is accredited to ISO 17025, and is a recognised testing lab by IECRE to undertake power curve tests on wind turbines. These qualifications underpin our significant track record of performing successful power curve tests on a wide range of wind turbine models. It also ensures that our tests are fully recognised by wind turbine manufacturers and project owners.”