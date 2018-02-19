Nordex scores once again in Greece

Group has received a contract for the construction of two neighbouring wind farms in Avlaki, ?toloakarnania, Greece, where the manufacturer will be installing 16 wind turbines of the N117/2400 and N100/2500 series. Deliverables include the servicing of the turbines over a period of 15 years. To take care ideally of the turbines, Nordex will establish a service station in the vicinity of the farms.

The customer is Hellenic Capital Partners (HCP), on behalf of a private equity fund managed by the company, focused on investments in renewable energy assets in Greece.

“This will allow us to grow in this windintensive market and extend our presence there. This is a key step for our business in Europe,” says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of Nordex SE. Both projects will be feeding clean power into the grid by the end of this year.

The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 21 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of EUR 3.4 billion in 2016. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 – 4.5 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.