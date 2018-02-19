E.ON builds 57MW wind farm in Italy

E.ON has begun construction of a new onshore wind farm in Italy. Nineteen turbines of the three-megawatt class from the Danish manufacturer Vestas will provide clean energy in the future. The wind farm was the largest project awarded by the Italian government at an auction in 2016.

At the moment E.ON is building the roads and laying the foundations for the first wind turbines in the mountainous terrain around the communities of Morcone and Pontelandolfo. In the summer, the turbines will be installed, which will finally go into operation at the beginning of 2019.

In Italy, E.ON owns and operates ten onshore wind farms with a total capacity of around 330 megawatts. The plants are located in the regions of Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata, Sardinia, Tuscany and Campania. In addition, E.ON also offers full service for wind farms owned by other operators.