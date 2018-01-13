AVANGRID Completes Three Additional New Wind Farms

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) began commercial operations at three new wind farms in recent weeks. More than 500 megawatts (“MW”) of new wind farms in California, New Mexico, and Colorado, all under long-term energy contracts, join the company’s U.S. fleet, which now includes 3,300 wind turbines across 22 states.

The 131 MW Tule Wind Farm in California, the 298 MW El Cabo Wind Farm in New Mexico, and the 75 MW Twin Buttes II Wind Farm in Colorado each represent a substantial investment in rural American communities.

“Bringing jobs and economic development dollars during construction is just the beginning of our long-term partnerships with these communities,” said Avangrid Renewables President & CEO Laura Beane. “While commercial operation marks the culmination of years of teamwork with landowners, local leaders, and so many supporters, we’ll continue to work hard to build on these relationships, as our employees will live and work in these areas for years to come.”

The Tule project in the McCain Valley of eastern San Diego County features 57 GE wind turbines and supplies renewable energy under a 15-year contract to Southern California Edison (SCE), an Edison International company. The project is expected to deliver more than $39 million in local and state tax benefits over 25 years. Project construction spent $18 million locally in 2017, and put more than 21 local companies to work.

The El Cabo Wind Farm, in Torrance County about 90 miles east of Albuquerque, features 142 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, and also supplies renewable energy to Southern California Edison. The project is expected to deliver at least $60.5 million in lease and PILOT money to the community over 25 years. Project construction spent more than $15 million locally, peaked at roughly 450 construction workers, and employed more than 13 local companies.

The Twin Buttes II Wind Farm consists of 36 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines south of Lamar, near Avangrid Renewables’ existing Twin Buttes Wind Farm. It will supply renewable energy under a 25-year contract to Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. (Tri-State). The wind farm is expected to deliver approximately $270,000 in local tax benefits and $250,000 in landowner lease payments annually. Project construction spent approximately $5 million locally, and peaked at 227 construction workers.

Avangrid Renewables brought nearly 800 megawatts of renewables online in 2017, also completing wind projects for the first time in North Carolina and Vermont, as well as a solar project in Oregon, while creating more than 800 full-time jobs during all of its construction efforts.

