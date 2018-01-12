EDF Energies Nouvelles commissions a 224 MW wind farm in Canada

EDF Energies Nouvelles is announcing the commissioning of the 224 MW Nicolas-Riou wind farm by its local subsidiary, EDF EN Canada.

Following the facility’s completion, EDF Energies Nouvelles has over 1.6 gigawatt (GW) combined wind and solar installed capacity in Canada.

The Nicolas-Riou wind farm is located in south-eastern Quebec. With 224.25 MW in installed capacity, the wind farm is comprised of 65 wind turbines, each with 3.45 MW unit capacity.

The Nicolas-Riou wind farm is 50%-owned by EDF EN Canada and 33%-owned by Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie du Bas-Saint-Laurent (RIEBSL), a company belonging to all the Bas-Saint-Laurent Regional County Municipalities (RCMs) and to Viger Maliseet First Nation.

The remaining 17% interest is owned by Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine (RIEGÎM).

The companies have jointly entered into a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Hydro-Québec Distribution.

EDF Energies Nouvelles won the Nicolas-Riou project in the 2013 call for tenders.