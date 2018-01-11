E.ON announces start of construction on 201 MW South Texas wind power project

E.ON announced today it has started construction on the Stella Windfarm, a 201 megawatt (MW) project, located in Kenedy County, Texas, in the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) south market.

The project, powered by 67 3.0 MW turbines supplied by the Nordex Group, will produce enough electricity to power more than 60,000 homes and marks the fifth Texas coastal project for E.ON.

“Stella is our 23rd wind project in North America and represents a significant investment and growth milestone for the business that is now over 3,600 MW,” said Silvia Ortin, Chief Operating Officer North America. “This project was a direct result of the federal policies to encourage growth in the renewable sector and confirms the continued attractiveness of the U.S. wind market. When completed Stella will add to our coastal wind portfolio with now more than 1 gigawatt in operation.”

The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2018.

E.ON recently completed two onshore windfarms at the end of 2017:

–Bruenning’s Breeze, a 228 MW project in nearby Willacy County, Texas

–Radford’s Run, a 305.8 MW project in Macon County, Illinois

E.ON has developed, built, and operates more than 3,600 MW of solar, wind and energy storage projects across the U.S., with more on the way. E.ON also offers O&M and asset management services to third party owner/operators looking for “Service with an Owner’s Eye.”

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the 2016 financial year, more than 40,000 employees from 90 nations generated sales of around $42 billion. Around 33 million customers purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more than $11 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity.