E.ON starts construction of new wind farm in Texas

By investing in a new major project, E.ON underscores the attractiveness of the U.S. wind power market. In Kenedy County, Texas, E.ON has begun construction of the Stella wind farm. The project will have an installed capacity of 201 megawatts (MW) powered by 67 turbines of the three-megawatt class from the German manufacturer Nordex.

In parallel with the start of construction of Stella wind farm, E.ON started commercial operation on two wind farms: Bruenning’s Breeze in Willacy County, Texas, with a capacity of 228 MW and Radford’s Run in Macon County, Illinois, with a capacity of 306 MW.

The Stella project is the 23rd wind farm that E.ON is building in North America. Altogether, the company operates wind, solar and storage projects with a total capacity of more than 3,600 MW. This corresponds to the output of three nuclear power plants. E.ON also provides wind farm services to external customers in the United States.