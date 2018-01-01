Vestas to extend wind farm in Argentina with 50 MW

Vestas has signed a deal with Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C to extend the Aluar wind park, taking Vestas another step towards consolidating its market-leadership in Argentina. Earlier this year, Aluar, the only aluminum smelter in Argentina, placed a 50 MW order for the first phase of the wind park, which will have a total capacity of 100 MW with this order.

The contract to build El Llano wind park’s second phase comprises supply and installation of 14 V126-3.45 MW delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, ensuring optimal operation of the wind park.

Located close to Aluar’s facilities, the wind park will provide electricity for Aluar’s aluminium smelting, highlighting wind energy’s attractive economics for energy intensive industries. The El Llano wind park will also help Aluar meet the requirement stipulated in the Argentinian Renewable Energy Law 27.191 that requires large electricity consumers to get a percentage of their usage from renewable sources.

Turbine delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2018, while commissioning is expected for the first quarter of 2019.