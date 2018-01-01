Vestas’ total 2017 order intake in Greece nears 250 MW

Vestas has received a 28 MW order from Total-EREN that adds to Vestas’ overall strong order intake in Greece in 2017, including an order for one of Greece’s largest wind parks to date, the 90 MW Kasidiaris project. Having installed 1.3 GW of turbines in Greece, Vestas’ market leadership amounts to a market share of more than half of the market’s total installed capacity.

The latest order is for the Flampouro project located in central and northern Greece and includes supply and installation of two V117-3.45 MW turbines and six V126-3.45 MW turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract.

“2017 has been another record year for Vestas in Greece, not only because we have signed one of the largest wind parks to be built in Greece, Kasidiaris, but also because we have exceeded our own expectations for the year. This has only been possible thanks to the confidence our customers have placed in our people and our wind energy solutions”, says Marios Zangas, Head of Vestas Greece.