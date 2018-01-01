Vestas receives first V116-2.0 MW order

Shortly after installing the 20,000th 2 MW platform turbine, Vestas has received the first order for the V116-2.0 MW. The order is for a 66 MW project in the U.S. that highlights the platform’s continued competitiveness, which was strengthened with the V116-2.0 MW through even higher annual energy production from an 11 percent larger swept area compared to the V110-2.0 MW. Together with the V120-2.0 MW, the V116-2.0 MW turbine is the trusted 2 MW platform’s latest evolution in which the latter offers increased annual energy production by up to 4 percent from previous 2 MW turbines.

“The 2 MW platform has been key to our success in the U.S. and by debuting the V116-2.0 MW turbine in North America, we underline the platform’s continued competitiveness here“, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The turbines will be built at Vestas Colorado factories and will support nearly 30 jobs a piece in the production, construction, and operation of the project”.

Vestas will supply the wind turbines as well as service the project via a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The turbines will be manufactured at Vestas’ Colorado factories with delivery expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018.

Vestas has installed more than 38,000 MW of the 2 MW platform globally.

Customer and project are undisclosed per the customer’s request.