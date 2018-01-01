Vestas receives order from Avangrid Renewables for 184 MW in the USA

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order for 184 MW of wind turbines from Avangrid Renewables. The order includes 41 V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode for the first phase of the Montague wind project in Oregon, as well as 36 MW of 4 MW platform compatible turbine components that qualify for 80 percent of the Production Tax Credit (“PTC”) and enable future project development. The full Montague Phase I project size is 201 MW and includes previously purchased Vestas components.

The long-term PTC phasedown terms set in the bipartisan PATH act have resulted in nearly USD 50 billion of investment in the U.S. including the expansion of factories, millions of dollars in technology innovation investment and the addition of tens of thousands of jobs across the wind value chain. In 2016, the wind industry added jobs 9 times faster than the overall U.S. economy, and today there are more than 102,000 wind workers.

“The wind energy value chain spans across the entire U.S., delivering low-cost, clean, job-generating energy, and we are pleased to partner with Avangrid Renewables on a project in our home state of Oregon, while adding to the V136-3.45 MW turbine’s growing footprint in North America“, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada.

Vestas will supply the wind turbines as well as service the project via a five year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.