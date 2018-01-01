Wind energy generated 24.3% in December 2017 in Spain

Renewable energies generated 33.7 of electricity in 2017 in Spain. Wind power accounted for 19.2%, solar thermal 2.2% and photovoltaic 3.2%.



Generation from January to December 2017

In December, renewable energies generated 33.2 of electricity in 2017 in Spain. Wind accounted for 24.3%, solar thermal for 0.6% and photovoltaic for 1.7%.

Generation of the month of December of 2017

The peninsular demand for electric power in December is estimated at 22,219 GWh, 4.1% higher than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the peninsular demand for electric power has increased by 5.3% compared to December 2016.

In the whole of 2017, the peninsular demand for electricity in Spain is estimated at 252,755 GWh, 1.1% more than in 2016. Once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand for electric power is 1, 6% higher than the one registered in the previous year.

With provisional data to day 29, the production of wind origin has reached 5,243 GWh in December, 102.4% higher than the same month of last year, and has accounted for 24.3% of total production.

In the month of December, with the information estimated today, generation from renewable energy sources represents 33.2% of total production.

54.7% of electricity production this month came from technologies that do not emit CO2.