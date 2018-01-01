Eolus places 279 MW order for four projects, taking Vestas’ announced 2017 order intake in Sweden past 1 GW

Vestas has secured a 279 MW order in Sweden from long-term customer Eolus Vind AB that comprises of 61 V136-3.45 MW turbines with 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode specifically increased to 3.8 MW for the Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen wind power projects, and 13 V136-3.45 MW with 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode for the Sötterfällan and Anneberg wind projects in central Sweden.

For the four projects, Vestas has combined its market-leading siting capabilities and 4 MW platform to develop customised solutions in which the turbines’ output are boosted to 3.8 MW based on site specific conditions. More specifically, the wind conditions allow Vestas to boost the 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode to 3.8 MW for Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen.

The order underlines the strong relationship between Eolus and Vestas as well as Vestas’ leadership in the Swedish market. To date, Eolus and Vestas have collaborated on projects amounting to more than 700 MW in Sweden, while Vestas’ total installed capacity in Sweden surpasses 3 GW.

“Eolus’ objective is to establish high-quality wind farms with the lowest possible cost of energy over the lifetime. In a market with an extremely fast technical development, long-term partnerships with world class turbine suppliers like Vestas is an absolute key to success. This deal is based on a long trustful cooperation between our companies and Vestas has shown great flexibility to meet the projects’ specific requirements”, says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

Christer Baden Hansen, Vestas Head of Sales Nordics, adds “As the largest order to date between Eolus and Vestas, we are delighted to reaffirm our strong and long-standing relationship. These projects also underline Vestas’ product portfolio’s flexibility and our ability to tailor our solutions to customer needs, which has also taken our order intake in Sweden to more than 1 GW this year”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen, and a 15-year AOM 5000 service agreements for Sötterfällan and Anneberg. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected in the fourth quarter of 2018 for the Anneberg project and in the second quarter of 2019 forKråktorpet, Nylandsbergen, and Sötterfällan.