OX2 contracted to manage a total of 142 MW of onshore wind power in Poland

OX2 has signed an asset management agreement with ORLEN Group for three of their wind farms in Poland with a total capacity of 142 MW.

OX2 will provide technical, commercial and financial management to ensure optimal asset performance of the three wind farms Ujazd, which comprise of 15 turbines, Dobrzyca Wind Farm, with 19 turbines and Wielkopolska with 15 turbines. ORLEN Group acquired the three wind farms in 2023.

– We are happy to have been selected as partner to ORLEN Group for the asset management of these wind farms. As one of the largest managers of renewable assets in Europe we always give customers a tailored service and focus on optimizing the value of the assets. We look forward to a long-term collaboration with ORLEN Group, says Lars Bryngelsson, responsible for Technical and Commercial Management, OX2.

OX2 manages more than 5 GW of assets consisting of more than 1,000 wind turbines plus several solar and battery energy storage systems in Poland, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Italy and Australia.

OX2 develops, constructs, and sells renewable energy solutions at scale. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion. OX2’s project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired projects in onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, in various phases of development. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy technologies, such as hydrogen. OX2 is operating on eleven markets in Europe: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Åland. Since 2023 OX2 is also operating in Australia. Sales in 2023 was about 7.8 billion SEK. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2022. www.ox2.com