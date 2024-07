Vestas wins order for 347 MW EnVentus wind turbines in Canada

Vestas has received a 347 MW order for the Pohénégamook – Picard – Saint-Antonin – Wolastokuk (PPAW) wind farm in Quebec, Canada. The order consists of 56 Enventus V162-6.2 MW wind turbines.

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Vestas EnVentus wind turbines offer a wide range of standard hub heights and operating modes that can be combined with an extensive list of technology options to create customized solutions to fit the needs of each unique project.

“This is an important agreement for Canada and we are delighted to partner with Invenergy as they continue to expand their wind energy portfolio in North America,” said Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America. “This collaboration, along with Quebec’s ambitious net zero goals, is confirmation of our shared vision for a clean energy future, and we are pleased to offer our leading EnVentus platform to help deliver on those ambitions.”

“Together with our partner, Alliance de l’Énergie de l’Est, Invenergy is delighted to work with Vestas to begin laying the foundation for the future PPAW Wind Energy Centre,” said Louis Robert, Vice President of Renewable Development at Invenergy. “We look forward to leveraging our existing relationship with Vestas to support Quebec’s energy transition.”

Delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines is expected in 2025.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner in sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 179 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind energy than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 149 GW of wind turbines in service, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind energy solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 30,000 employees are providing the world with sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.