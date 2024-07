Nordex secures orders for 245 MW of wind power from France and Türkiye at the end of June

As of the end of June 2024, Nordex Group received orders for 17 projects with a total capacity of 245 MW from its main markets, France and Turkey.

The Nordex Group supplies 35 3 and 4 MW wind turbines for nine projects in France. In Türkiye, customers have ordered nine N163/6.X wind turbines and nine other turbines of the 4 and 5 MW classes for eight projects totaling 113 MW.

The orders also include maintenance of the wind turbines in different periods after their commissioning at the end of 2024 and during 2025.

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the United States and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.