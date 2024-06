Vestas wins order for 50 MW EnVentus wind turbines in Spain

The renewable energy company Elawan Energy – Grupo Orix has placed an order for 50 MW for several wind projects in Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of five V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and three V162-6.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 6.4 MW power mode. The order also includes a 25-year Active Output Maintenance 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract.

“We would like to thank Elawan for their trust in Vestas technology and service solutions. This order also demonstrates the suitability of our EnVentus platform for the Spanish market. Its flexible power and full-converter technology provide our clients with the reliability they need to develop new wind projects in the country,” says the general director of Vestas Spain, José Luis del Cerro.

Delivery of turbines for the projects is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025, while commissioning is planned for the second and third quarters of 2025.

Once launched, the wind projects will avoid the emission into the atmosphere of a total of 24,100 tons of CO2 per year. This is equivalent to removing 16,200 European passenger cars from the roads each year.

Vestas has installed more than 5.3 GW of wind energy in more than 140 wind farms in Spain since installing the first turbine in 1991.