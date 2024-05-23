Vestas wind to test sustainable aviation fuel

Vestas will pilot sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the Baltic Eagle wind farm in the Baltic Sea during 2024. The pilot project involves Vestas technicians and jack-up vessel crew using partially SAF-powered helicopters to transport to and from the wind of the Baltic Eagle. park during the construction phase of 50 offshore wind turbines.

SAF is a fuel produced from biological waste, such as used cooking oil or tallow. Because SAF can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with air travel, it is generally considered a more sustainable alternative to conventional jet fuel.

The pilot project is planned to run until September 2024. Helicopter service provider HeliService will use helicopters from Leonardo S.p.a. flying with approximately 40 percent SAF provided by DCC and Shell Aviation Denmark A/S. A 40 percent SAF mixing rate is close to the highest possible mixing rate currently allowed and is the first time that SAF-powered helicopters with such a high mixing rate have been used for an entire part during the construction phase of an offshore wind farm operation. .

A CO2 savings of approximately 32 percent per flight is expected compared to using a standard helicopter powered by conventional jet fuel. Vestas will evaluate the impact of the SAF once the pilot project is completed.

The initiative is in line with Vestas’ sustainability strategy, which includes becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030 and reducing emissions in our supply chain by 45 percent per MWh generated. Relatively speaking, offshore wind projects experience higher CO2 emissions from construction and service operations than onshore wind projects due to the need for ships and helicopters, and we need to develop new solutions for offshore wind to take over. become carbon neutral.

Kieran Walsh, senior vice president and construction director at Vestas Northern & Central Europe, says:

“This is yet another initiative through which Vestas continues to implement its sustainability strategy. There is a great need for more sustainable solutions during the construction and operation phases of these wind farms. “The potential for using SAF in offshore operations is high and we are pleased to be able to further exploit this potential.”

Sune Petersen, Director of Strategy and Sustainability at DCC and Shell Aviation Denmark, says:

“The delivery of the SAF to Roskilde Airport, which will serve as a helicopter base during the Vestas pilot project, marks another milestone in our efforts to support the growing demand for alternatives to conventional jet fuel. “It also marks an initial step towards the introduction of SAF into the fuel mix for helicopter services, not only in Denmark but also on a European scale.”

Oliver Freiland, CEO of HeliService, says:

“Vestas’ decision to use SAF for crew change flights demonstrates our joint commitment to operating more sustainably in terms of CO2 reduction. HeliService’s Leonardo helicopters powered by engines from aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney are already designed to operate with SAF”.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner in sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 179 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind energy than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 149 GW of wind turbines in service, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind energy solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 30,000 employees are providing the world with sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.