Collective photovoltaic self-consumption connected to the Endesa network increases by 83% until April and reaches 9,000

The total number of individual and collective self-consumption supplies connected at the end of the first quarter stood at 280,000, 12% more than the total accumulated until 2023. Endesa’s network subsidiary, e-distribution, has implemented various measures to facilitate the processing and improving information for citizens.

The Endesa Networks subsidiary, e-distribution, has increased the number of collective self-consumption supplies connected to its distribution network by 83% so far this year. At the end of the first quarter there were 9,000 supplies linked to collective self-consumption facilities active in the Endesa network, compared to nearly 4,900 accumulated until 2023.

Between individual and collective self-consumption, the Endesa network now has nearly 280,000 self-consumption supplies connected through 268,000 facilities, 12% more than at the end of last year. The installed power linked to these installations now reaches 3.7 GW.

E-distribution, which manages the electricity distribution network in Andalusia, Extremadura, Catalonia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, has registered growth in the connection of self-consumption in all areas. Andalusia is the autonomous community with the highest volume of self-consumption supplies (126,155) and the highest installed power (1.5 GW). Catalonia registers the highest number of collective self-consumptions (5,266), which represents 60% of all those connected to the Endesa network and doubling those that were active until 2023. Aragon has also doubled collective self-consumption in the first four months of 2024 , while the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands and Extremadura have presented percentage increases in the total contracts adapted to self-consumption of between 13 and 15%.

Collective self-consumption is the one that experiences the greatest increase in the first months of the year in all areas, although it remains a minority, since it represents less than 2% of those connected through electronic distribution. The improvements introduced in its processing, in a complex regulatory context in which multiple agents intervene, have allowed the activation of these facilities to be accelerated. On the one hand, Endesa has streamlined the process of validating the documentation necessary for connection and, on the other, it has reinforced information and support measures for customers and the rest of the agents involved.

The electronic distribution website has expanded and reinforced the information and services linked to the processing of these facilities. From it you can access information about the different modalities of self-consumption, the procedures to activate it and frequently asked questions and answers that can serve as a guide for the consumer. In the private area, the client will be able to follow the procedures associated with their self-consumption request in real time and know where their request is at all times.

In addition, improvements have been made to the web forms to make it easier for citizens to know the documentation they must attach and notifications are sent reminding them what they have to do and what the next steps in the process are. And if additional information is needed, e-distribución has a telephone number (900 920 974) to exclusively answer questions about self-consumption.

Another measure implemented on the electronic distribution website is the introduction of a TXT file validator. This tool attempts to make it as easy as possible to complete the documents defined by the regulator to process collective self-consumption. The system displays the formatting errors detected in the file so that the client can correct them and present a correct document, thus avoiding errors in the contract and having to start the process again, a measure that has been very useful to speed up the entire processing of the file. . Collective self-consumption.

Endesa is the first electricity company in Spain and the second in Portugal. In addition, it is the second gas operator in the Spanish market. Develops an integrated electricity generation, distribution and marketing business. It also offers electric mobility services, where it is one of the main charging point operators in Spain, and other value-added services aimed at the electrification of energy uses in homes, companies, industries and public administrations. Endesa is firmly committed to the United Nations SDGs and, as such, decisively promotes the development of renewable energies through Enel Green Power Spain, the digitalization of networks through electronic distribution and corporate social responsibility. In this last area we also act from the Endesa Foundation. Our human team totals around 9,000 employees. Endesa is part of Enel, the largest electricity group in Europe.