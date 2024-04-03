UKA places its next large order of 253 MW of wind power from the Nordex Group

UKA orders another 39 wind turbines. 253 MW of clean, economical and independent energy for six federal states. In three months, UKA has already ordered 450 MW from Nordex for German wind projects.

At the end of March, wind and solar park developer UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG) placed an order for 39 more wind turbines from German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex. The N149/5.X, N163/5.X and N163/6.X series machines are expected to provide a total generation capacity of 253 MW after commissioning. Nordex will also take over premium servicing of the wind turbines for 20 years.

The turbines will be installed in 2025 in the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg. Including orders currently placed, UKA has ordered 450 MW of wind turbines from Nordex in the last three months.

“Following our success in the February tender for onshore wind, this is further proof that project implementation is increasingly returning to UKA focus,” managing partner Gernot Gauglitz commented on the order. “The energy transition has gained noticeably momentum in Germany. UKA will continue to play a central role in the provision of independent, affordable and climate-friendly electricity in Germany in the future. Nordex is a strong partner for us in this regard.”

It was not until mid-March 2024 that UKA reported great success in the Federal Network Agency’s “Onshore Wind” tender round in February. Almost 18% (321.1MW) of the awarded projects belong to the Group’s portfolio. The success of the “Wind on Land” trend creates the economic framework for the implementation of projects within the framework of the Renewable Energy Sources Law (EEG).

Regarding procurement, UKA had already laid the groundwork in November 2023 to refocus more on project implementation. An existing framework contract with the Nordex Group has been extended. More major orders are planned for 2024.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President of the Central Region of the Nordex Group: “Once again, UKA has opted for our technology. We are very happy about that. On the basis of the framework agreement, a constructive and trusting partnership has been developed, which we highly value and want to expand further. With the new projects we will be able to make great progress in the energy transition in Germany together with UKA.”

UKA – Environmentally friendly power plants

As a full-service developer, UKA Group plans, builds, operates and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) farms. It provides sustainable energy supplies in Germany, Europe and America that are independent of fossil energy imports, guarantee low electricity generation costs and are climate friendly. UKA is an owner-managed company that has pursued a long-term business strategy since its founding in 1999. The company’s employees are committed to delivering the best possible results on projects that meet the highest quality and efficiency criteria. economical. All projects move forward systematically, even when external circumstances demand an extra dose of patience and perseverance.

The UKA group is one of the main developers of renewable energy projects in Germany. UKA’s project portfolio across all its markets currently exceeds 19 gigawatts. In addition, the group’s asset management subsidiary, UKB, is responsible for the technical and commercial management of wind and photovoltaic parks in Germany.

The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (suspended) and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.