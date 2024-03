Vestas secures an order for 88 MW of wind power for three projects in Sweden

Vestas has received an order from Eolus for the Fågelås, Boarp and Dållebo projects in Sweden. The projects consist of seven V162-6.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 6.4 MW power mode, four V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and four V150-4.5 MW respectively and include supply, delivery and commissioning in turbine service.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“This order underlines our long-standing relationship with Eolus and collaboration over many years,” says Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President Sales North and Central Europe at Vestas. “We would like to thank Eolus for the confidence it has shown in Vestas products and services.”

“It is a pleasure to once again have the opportunity to partner with Vestas and together contribute to the development of renewable energy in Sweden. We look forward to our collaboration and starting construction of the projects immediately,” says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.