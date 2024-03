Peru: 4 wind energy and photovoltaic solar power plants begin operations in 2024

Investment in project execution exceeds US$530 million and will add 507 megawatts of power to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN).

The investment in the execution of these projects exceeds 530 million dollars.

These plants are located in the regions of Ica, Arequipa and Moquegua; and will help Peru increase the non-conventional renewable energy component of its energy matrix, contributing to achieving the national goal of reducing total greenhouse gas emissions.

First of all, we mention the Clemesí Photovoltaic Solar Power Plant, in Moquegua, which has just entered commercial operation, with a global investment of US$ 95.3 million, which has an installed power of 114.93 MW.

It is followed by the Matarani Photovoltaic Solar Power Plant, which is being built in Arequipa, with an investment of US$ 84.8 million, and will have an installed power of 80 MW.

The Wayra Extension Wind Power Plant continues on this list, in Ica, whose construction will require an investment of US$ 222.5 million, and will have an installed power of 177 MW when it comes into operation.

Finally, the San Juan Wind Power Plant, which is also being built in Ica, with an investment of more than US$ 129 million, and which will have an installed power of 135.7 MW.

Peru will double production of renewable energy in 2023

Minem highlights that these generation projects will contribute to strengthening the country’s energy security, creating jobs in various regions, energizing the local economy, and promoting the renewable resources that Peru has, diversifying the energy matrix, which will generate more competitive rates in the future.