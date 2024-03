Vestas secures an order for 77 MW of wind power in South Korea

Vestas has secured a 77 MW order with GS E&R for the YD1 wind farm in Gyeongsang-do, South Korea. The order includes the supply and installation supervision of 18 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.3 MW operational mode.

“We would like to thank GS E&R for their confidence in our proven solutions and we are pleased to partner with them on the YD1 project. “We remain committed to contributing to the decarbonization goal of South Korea, as well as the entire Asia Pacific region, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers.” said Purvin Patel, president of Vestas Asia Pacific.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and commissioning is scheduled for 2026.

Vestas has been active in South Korea since the first V47-660 kW was installed in 2001. Since then, Vestas has installed more than 600 MW and has more than 500 MW in service. The addition of the YD1 project will further strengthen our presence and accelerate our contributions to the country’s climate initiatives.