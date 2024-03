Vestas wins an order for 81 MW of wind power in Italy

The Italian renewable energy producer Edison Rinnovabili has placed an order for 81 MW for the repowering of the Roio del Sangro, Monteferrante Guado, Monteferrante Casone and Montazzoli wind farms, in Abruzzo, Italy.

The contract includes the supply and installation of 18 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year operation and maintenance service contract.

“I would like to thank Edison for the trust placed in Vestas for the repowering of its projects. “We are really proud to see how the diversity of our portfolio continues to optimize the business cases of our clients in Italy,” says Vestas Italia CEO Francesco Amati.

The turbine is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2025, while commissioning is planned for the last quarter of the same year.

The order also reinforces Vestas’ leadership in the country’s wind energy sector, where it has installed more than 5.2 GW since 1991.