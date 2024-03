Half of the developers offer batteries in their photovoltaic portfolio in Brazil

Greener published the results of its most recent study on the distributed photovoltaic (PV) generation market in Brazil, revealing some significant trends. Among them, the fact that 49% of respondents said they had hybrid systems in their portfolio stood out, and 12% recorded at least one sale of a kit containing a battery.

According to the data collected, São Paulo emerges as the leading state in the number of integrators selling hybrid systems, representing 27% of total sales in Brazil, followed by Minas Gerais, with 12%.

Adopting the combination of solar photovoltaics and batteries brings several advantages to consumers. In addition to savings on the electricity bill, as a result of reducing the distributor’s energy consumption, the battery plays a crucial role as a backup, protecting consumers against failures in the electrical grid, something increasingly common in regions affected by natural disasters. extreme weather, such as storms. and heat waves.

For Túlio Fonseca, general director of Energy Brasil, battery systems represent a valuable alternative for those who do not have access to a permanent and reliable electricity supply, as is the case in isolated regions and rural areas.

“The use of batteries is beginning to emerge in the photovoltaic solar energy market, precisely because it allows greater autonomy for people and companies. This trend is due not only to consumer needs, but also to the democratization of equipment. In the last decade, for example, the average value of lithium batteries in the international market fell, on average, around 80%,” says Fonseca.

Although hybrid systems have a higher initial cost than traditional solar systems and require more space to accommodate battery banks, the decline in lithium-ion battery prices over the years is making this technology affordable. increasingly accessible to consumers.

According to BloombergNEF, the international price of this technology was 780 dollars per kWh in 2013, falling to 139 dollars per kWh in 2023, a result of technological evolution and an increase in the scale of production.