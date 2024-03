Chile already has 9,916 MW of photovoltaics (PV)

The Chilean Association of Renewable Energy and Storage (Acera) has shared its monthly report. During February 2024, the generation of electrical energy from renewable energies reached 38.2%.

Photovoltaic solar leads renewable generation and was responsible for 22.9% of generation. During February 2024, the maximum hourly participation by renewable energies reached 69.5%, and occurred at 4 p.m. on February 2. At that time, the NCRE peak was made up of 77.9% solar energy and 14.2% wind energy.

During 2024, the renewable generation recognized for compliance with the ERNC Law has corresponded to 39.8% of total electricity generation.

Regarding installed power, Chile has reached 16,361 renewable MW, of which 9,916 MW are photovoltaic. The storage has 54 MW of installed power, and there is 3 MW of green hydrogen generation.

As of February 2024, the NCRE and Storage Systems capacity under construction reaches 6,278 MW. Of this amount, 63% corresponds to photovoltaic solar projects followed by 30% to wind energy. In addition, there are 971 MW of photovotaic energy in testing, and 3,983 MW under construction, to which are added 14,428 MW approved and 7,569 MW in qualification. Regarding stand-alone storage, to the aforementioned 54 MW installed, there is 37 MW under construction, 610 MW approved and 1,292 MW in qualification.

As of February 2024, the capacity of Storage Systems under construction reaches 804 MW. Of this amount, 91% corresponds to hybridization of solar photovoltaic projects.