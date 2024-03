The 102 MW Portón del Sol photovoltaic plant in Colombia came into operation

The photovoltaic (PV) plant built in Magdalena Medio began to operate commercially and with this Colombia exceeds 20,000 megawatts of electrical capacity.

On March 8, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced the entry into operation of the Portón del Sol solar park, located in La Dorada, Caldas.

This is the first solar project of more than 20 megawatts (MW) that completes its testing phase and begins selling energy to the National Interconnected System (SIN). Portón del Sol has a capacity of 102 MW, which will serve to provide energy for around 300,000 people.

The park was built by Enerfín, a multinational company focused on renewable energies, and had an approximate cost of $222,000 million. It occupies 216 hectares in the middle of Magdalena Medio and its construction formally began only in 2023.

According to Minminas, “of the 1,400 people working, 700 have been people from the neighborhood councils of Purnio, Santa Elena and La Dorada”, municipalities near the project.

Portón del Sol will be connected to a 1.3 kilometer transmission line that goes to the Purnio substation, connected to the SIN. “This solar plant is connected to the National Interconnected System after passing all the stages, tests and technical requirements established in the current regulation,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The entry into operation of this park implies that Colombia exceeds 20,000 MW available in its electrical capacity to supply energy to the entire country. Portón del Sol is 0.5% of the national total.

“This project is proof that large-scale solar energy can generate energy reliably and safely, strengthening the national purpose of the Just Energy Transition of giving priority to clean energy and allowing its massification, to reduce the cost of generation. of electrical energy,” stated the Mines and Energy portfolio.