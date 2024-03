Portugal increased photovoltaic (PV) energy and is the fifth producer in Europe

The positive evolution of the photovoltaic market is mainly due to the decrease in the prices of solar panels, which in one year fell by 53%.

January was a month with the best results in solar panel installations in the country. 208 megawatts of power were added, a figure more than four times greater than the capacity of the Amareleja plant.

The recent Cerca Photovoltaic Plant, located in the municipalities of Azambuja and Alenquer and inaugurated in February of this year, contributes to these results.

It is one of the largest solar plants in Europe, with a production capacity of about 200 megawatts.

Additionally, manufacturers have increased efficiency and power per panel, meaning more PV power can be produced in less space.

Portugal: the fifth European country that increased production the most

Europe increased photovoltaic solar energy production by 50%.

According to data from SolarPower Europe, which places Portugal as the fifth country that grew the most in photovoltaic energy in Europe, in 2022.

Solar and hydraulic energy were the renewable energies that grew the most in the country, with the north of the country being the region with the greatest power and production.

Since 2015, the region has increased renewable production by more than 5 thousand megawatts.