Naturgy launches its first photovoltaic (PV) plant in Fuerteventura

Puerto del Rosario will generate energy equivalent to the annual consumption of 6,600 homes and will allow the reduction of 15,600 tons of annual CO2 emissions. With this project, Naturgy now has 14 renewable facilities in operation in the Canary archipelago.

The development of the project has involved an investment of close to 10 million euros and the generation of more than 80 jobs, both direct and indirect, during the construction, operation and maintenance phases.

Naturgy has launched its first photovoltaic plant in Fuerteventura, in the town of Puerto del Rosario, and the second in the Canary Islands, with a power of 11.5 MW. The new facility will produce 21.65 GWh/year, equivalent to the annual consumption of 6,600 homes, contributing to reducing annual CO2 emissions by more than 15,600 tons and accelerating the energy transition in the Canary archipelago.

The development of the project, which has involved an investment of 9.7 million euros and the generation of more than 80 direct and indirect jobs during the construction, operation and maintenance phases, allows the company to exceed 110 renewable MW in operation in the archipelago, to which another 35 MW currently under construction will be added. With this increase, Naturgy will reach an operating power of close to 145 MW throughout this year.

Puerto del Rosario is the third project that Naturgy has implemented on the island of Fuerteventura, and the first photovoltaic project, after the Fuerteventura Renovable II wind farm was launched in 2018, with a power of 4.7 MW and a production of 14 GWh per year, and in June 2021 the Puerto del Rosario wind farm, with a power of more than 29 MW and an annual production of 105 GWh.

In addition, it is Naturgy’s second photovoltaic park in the Canary Islands after the start-up, in October 2023, of Salinetas, located in the municipality of Telde (Gran Canaria), with 4.2 MW of installed power and an annual production of 7.2 GWh. Along with these two photovoltaic parks, Naturgy maintains 12 wind farms in the archipelago, with a total installed power of 94.8 MW.

The new solar park is the second materialization of the auction of the first bidding process for photovoltaic capacity provided with Feder funds (SolCan), with 44 MW of power, in which Naturgy was the highest bidder. The energy company was also the second largest winner, with another 20 MW of power, in the second bidding process for wind capacity provided with Feder funds (EolCan2).

Commitment to the energy transition

Naturgy works to promote its role in the energy transition and decarbonization. The company has around 6.5 GW of renewable power in operation internationally and expects to end the year 2024 with around 8 GW of operational installed capacity, to which should be added a pipeline of projects in development of almost 20 GW. mainly in Spain, Australia and the USA.

Naturgy is committed to the construction of more than 20 wind farms and photovoltaic plants in Spain, and an additional renewable capacity of 1.6 GW is expected to come into operation in the period 2024-2025.

The investments in renewables made in recent years by the company confirm its strategic shift towards a more sustainable energy mix and its commitment to the energy transition. All of this, without abandoning the fundamental objectives of value creation and growth for each of the businesses, as well as the ESG objectives.