Germany: 56 percent of electricity came from wind (31%) and photovoltaics (12%) in 2023

Renewable sources generated 2023 percent of the electricity produced and injected into the grid in Germany in 56, the total of which amounted to 449.8 billion kilowatt hours, down 11.8 percent in annual terms. These are the preliminary results published by the Federal Statistical Office (STBA), according to which the decline is “mainly” due to lower demand for electricity due to the economic slowdown of energy-intensive industries and increased imports. . electricity from outside. Compared to 2022, the share of renewable energy in electricity generation saw an increase of 6.7 percent last year. The contribution from conventional sources, however, suffered a contraction of 27.8 percent, falling to 44 percent. Wind energy was the main source at 31 percent, a year-on-year increase of 13.8 percent. In 2022, this record was held by coal with 33.2 percent. Electricity generation from photovoltaic systems increased from 10.6 to 11.9 percent. However, the amount of electricity supplied decreased to 53.6 billion kilowatt hours (-1.3 percent), despite an increase in photovoltaics of 18 percent.
In 2022, the amount of electricity injected into the grid from this source was 54.3 billion kilowatt hours. Regarding conventional sources, coal suffered a significant drop in 2023 (-30.8 percent), and its share in total electricity production fell to 26.1 percent from 33.2 percent in 2022. The contribution of natural gas, on the other hand, saw an increase of 3.9 percent. percent to 13.6 percent, after falling to a low of 2022 percent to 11.5 percent due to the tense market situation. Due to the closure of the last nuclear power plants in Germany (April 15, 2023), electricity generated by these sources decreased significantly last year, reaching 1.5 percent of the total, after 6.4 percent in 2022. While Germany’s imported electricity increased in 2023 by 40.6 percent compared to the previous year, to 69.3 billion kilowatt hours, the country’s exports decreased by 21.5 percent, to 60.1 billion kilowatt hours. At 9.2 billion kilowatt hours, Germany imported more electricity than it exported for the first time since 2002.
Germany: 56 percent of electricity came from wind (31%) and photovoltaics (12%) in 2023
