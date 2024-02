Adani Green Energy installs 51 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Khavda, Gujarat, India

India’s Adani Green Energy has brought online 551 MW of PV capacity in Khavda, Gujarat, supplying power to the national grid.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy (RE) company and the world’s second largest solar PV developer, achieved this milestone 12 months after commencing work on the Khavda RE park.

Adani Green Energy plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity in this renewable energy park. The planned capacity is expected to come online within the next five years. When completed, the Khavda RE park will be the largest renewable energy facility in the world.

Energy from Khavda RE park can power 16.1 million homes every year.

“Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind energy,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

Adani Green Energy currently has an operational renewable energy portfolio of over 9 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of reaching 45 GW by 2030, aligned with India’s decarbonization goals.

Khavda, located in the Kutch district of Gujarat, is a promising location for wind and solar energy projects. The region witnesses ~2,060 kWh/m2 of high solar irradiation, making it ideal for photovoltaic power generation. It also has one of the best availability of wind resources in India, with speeds of ~8 meters per second.

The company is deploying 5.2 MW wind turbines, bifacial solar photovoltaic modules and single-axis horizontal tracking systems. It will leverage its Energy Network Operation Center (ENOC) platform with AI/ML integration to enable real-time automated monitoring.