73 wind turbines installed in Bukhara, Uzbekistan

ACWA Power is constructing two wind farms with a capacity of 500 MW each (a total of 1,000 MW) in the Peshku and Gijduvan districts of the Bukhara region.

Within the framework of these projects, wind turbines from the Chinese company Envision are being installed, with a capacity of 6.5 MW each. To date, 73 wind turbines have already been installed with a total power of 474.5 MW.

The height of the tower of each wind turbine is 100 meters and the length of the blades is 84 meters.

As part of these projects, 158 wind turbines of this type will be installed.

By the end of 2024, 400 MW of the capacity of these plants will be used.

After the complete commissioning of the equipment, 3.6 billion kWh of electricity will be produced per year. As a result, a saving of 1,000 million cubic meters of natural gas will be achieved and the release of 1,500,000 tons of dangerous gases into the atmosphere will be avoided.

At the same time, within the framework of these projects, power transmission lines with a length of 260 kilometers and a voltage of 500 kV will be built, and 2 open cells with a voltage of 500 kV will be installed.