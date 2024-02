ACP Statement on BOEM Finalizing Oregon Wind Energy Areas

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement today from Anne Reynolds, Vice President for Offshore Wind, on the final designation of two Wind Energy Areas (WEA) off the south Oregon coast by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The designation allows BOEM to now invite leaseholder bids from offshore wind developers seeking to build wind farms and onshore transmission infrastructure:

“Designating commercially suitable, environmentally sound areas of the Pacific Ocean for offshore wind energy moves the region one step closer to a clean energy future. We applaud BOEM for listening carefully to Oregonians while ensuring that Oregon offshore wind can be responsibly developed.”

“Recognizing the urgent need to cut carbon emissions, the State of Oregon has set an ambitious goal to bring three gigawatts of offshore wind power online by 2030, enough energy to power over two million homes. Today’s designation begins the process to meet that goal. It also advances the opportunity for greater reliability and price stability for the people of Oregon. This is a crucial next step in creating a floating offshore wind power industry on the West Coast.

“We look forward to BOEM’s next step of scheduling a lease sale.”

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today’s multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America’s national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.