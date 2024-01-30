Suzlon secures new order for 642 MW of wind power from Evren

Suzlon will supply 214 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 3 MW each. Wind farm in Andhra Pradesh, with a total installed capacity of 642 MW.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of an order for the supply of wind turbines for a 642 MW wind power project from an Evren company, ‘ABC Cleantech Private Limited (ACPL) ‘. Evren is a joint venture in India between Brookfield and Axis Energy. Suzlon will install 214 Wind Turbines (WTG) with Hybrid Lattice Tubular Tower (HLT) and nominal capacity of 3 MW each in Andhra Pradesh.

This order is for the higher rated 3 MW S144-140m turbines from the company’s 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and will undertake the installation and commissioning of the project. Suzlon will also perform comprehensive operation and maintenance services after commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice President of Suzlon Group, said: “It is a pleasure to start the year with a significant order announcement from Evren. Suzlon is committed to partnering with Evren to enhance its green energy portfolios while helping to advance India’s renewable energy goals.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are happy to announce our first order with Evren. Suzlon’s comprehensive and proven product portfolio, customized for the Indian wind regime, will be instrumental in increasing the company’s renewable energy capabilities. India in line with our national objectives. We are seeing an increase in orders from renowned global corporations in the last one year, which is a testament to our world-class technology and service prowess. Andhra Pradesh is a key state for we can unlock India’s true wind energy potential and “We are delighted that the electricity generated by this project in Andhra Pradesh will be used to power millions of homes in the country with clean, green and renewable energy. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Evren.”

Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured domestically through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem in line with our commitment to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Suman Kumar, CEO of Evren, said: “We are delighted to partner with Suzlon Energy for this project. We look forward to leveraging our experience and operational capabilities to develop and operate a high-quality clean energy portfolio in India in the coming years. “

Suzlon turbines feature proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.

Evren is the new development platform launched by Brookfield in India as a joint venture with Axis Energy. Evren has an initial goal of building over 6 GW of renewable energy assets in the next 2-3 years in India’s most resource-rich states.

Suzlon is one of the world’s leading renewable energy solutions providers with ~20.3 GW* of installed wind power capacity in 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; The Group consists of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with in-house research and development (R&D) centers in Germany, Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon’s world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across 14 locations in India. With more than 28 years of operating history, the Group has a diverse workforce of more than 6,000 employees. Suzlon is also India’s number one wind energy services company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.3 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW wind turbine series.