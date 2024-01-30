GE Vernova to build onshore electrical connection for Poland’s largest offshore wind farm, Baltica

GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business, in partnership with Polimex Mostostal, has been awarded a key contract for the Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm in Poland.

The project involves building the onshore infrastructure including a 275/400 kV high voltage substation including STATCOMs and onshore export lines for efficient power transfer to the Polish Power System.

Baltica Offshore Wind Farm, jointly developed by Ørsted and PGE, is set to be the largest in the Polish Baltic Sea and one of the largest globally, aiming to power nearly four million households in Poland.

This initiative is a significant step in Poland’s energy transition, enhancing national energy security and substantially reducing carbon emissions.

GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) today announced that, in partnership with Polimex Mostostal (PXM), it has received a contract to build the onshore infrastructure necessary to transfer power into the onshore grid from the Baltica 2 project – one of the two stages of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm in Poland. The onshore connection infrastructure will involve constructing a 275/400 kV high voltage substation, along with onshore export lines, vital for feeding the generated power into the Polish Power System.

GE Vernova, through its Polish company GE Power Sp. z.o.o. acting as consortium leader, will provide the technology, including Gas Insulated Switchgear, Transformers and Static Synchronous Compensators (STATCOMs), which are crucial for maintaining a stable electrical grid, especially when integrating renewable energy sources like offshore wind farms. PXM will be responsible for all civil work, equipment installation, and laying the onshore export lines needed for the onshore electrical substation.

“This significant project reinforces GE Vernova’s commitment to the advancement of renewable energy and Poland’s strategic shift to sustainable energy sources. GE Vernova has been supporting PGE’s modernisation efforts with various leading technologies, and with this agreement we are proud to bring our collaboration to a new level. Together with our consortium partner Polimex Mostostal, we are ready to bring our expertise and cutting-edge technology to Baltica 2 to ensure the efficient integration of its energy into the Polish Power System,” said Johan Bindele, head of Grid Systems Integration at GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business.

“The Baltica Offshore Wind Farm is another very important project in the portfolio of the Polimex Mostostal Capital Group. We would like to thank PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Ørsted for entrusting us with this contract. Our experienced project team, in cooperation with our technology partner GE Vernova, looks forward to successfully working on this key project,” said Krzysztof Figat, President of the Management Board of Polimex Mostostal.

The 2.5 GW Baltica Offshore Wind Farm to be developed jointly by Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, is set to be the largest in the Polish Baltic Sea and one of the largest globally. With its significant total capacity combining power from Baltica 2 and Baltica 3, this wind farm is poised to supply clean energy to nearly four million households in Poland upon completion, contributing notably to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

“The Baltica 2 will deliver 1.5 GW of power to the Pomerania region, which currently receives most of its electricity from the south of Poland. This additional source of power generation will increase the energy security not only of the region, but the entire country”, said Wojciech D?browski, president of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

“Last year we managed to sign all the contracts for the supply of the offshore components for Baltica 2, as well as some installation contracts. With the signing of the contract for building the onshore infrastructure necessary for exporting power from Baltica 2, we are moving a big step closer to the realization of this pioneering project for offshore wind energy in Poland,” said Agata Staniewska-Bolesta, Managing Director of Ørsted Offshore Poland.

Covering approximately 190 km² in the Polish Baltic Sea, Baltica 2 is anticipated to be fully operational by 2027, playing a key role in Poland’s green energy transition and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

High voltage onshore substations play a vital role in the infrastructure of offshore renewable energy projects like Baltica. They serve as crucial nodes where the electricity generated from wind is transformed to a higher voltage, suitable for long-distance transmission over the power grid. This process is essential for minimizing energy loss during transit and ensuring the stable and reliable transmission of power.

GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business is renowned for its expertise in high voltage substations, a crucial component in the infrastructure of large-scale renewable energy projects. Leveraging advanced technologies and innovative designs, GE Vernova offers solutions that optimize the efficiency and reliability of these substations, ensuring they effectively handle the transformation and transmission of high voltage electricity.