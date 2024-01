DHL Group secures green electricity from RWE’s Offshore Wind Farm

DHL Group has agreed a long-term electricity supply contract with RWE Supply & Trading for the purchase of around 104 gigawatt-hours of electricity from renewable sources per year from 2026, thus taking a further step towards its own decarbonization targets. The electricity will be produced in the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, which has been operational since the beginning of 2023. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between DHL Group and RWE is set for ten years. With the energy from Kaskasi, the company covers approximately 19 percent of its current annual electricity demand in Germany.

“The contract with RWE is another important step on our path towards net-zero-emission logistics by 2050. The long-term agreement with our energy partner ensures the credible green electricity supply for our operations and is a measure to support the renewable energy transition. This is an example of how fostering proactive supplier relationships can contribute to a more sustainable and positive ecosystem”, says Anna Spinelli, Chief Procurement Officer at DHL Group.

DHL Group plans expenditures of up to seven billion euros for sustainability initiatives by 2030. The Group is thus continuing its pioneering efforts to make the entire logistics chain as sustainable as possible. The utilization of green electricity is one of the central measures to reduce Greenhouse emissions, in addition to the use of sustainable fuels, the expansion of the electric fleet, the development of climate-neutral buildings, and the establishment of a green product portfolio. By entering this long-term agreement with RWE, DHL Group has secured high quality electricity from renewable energies together with the corresponding environmental attributes, at stable conditions.

“We are delighted to be able to support DHL Group, a leading logistics company, in achieving its ambitious climate protection goals and making a decisive contribution to the success of the energy transition,” emphasizes Hendrik Niebaum, Head of Commodity Solutions at RWE Supply & Trading. “This partnership shows how RWE’s energy solutions can contribute to climate protection in all sectors of the economy. In addition, long-term contracts like this offer security and predictability for both parties.”

The wind farm Kaskai is RWE’s sixth wind farm off the German coast. It is located 35 kilometers off the coast of Helgoland in the German North Sea next to the RWE wind farms Amrumbank West and Nordsee Ost. Kaskasi has 38 turbines and an installed capacity of 342 megawatts, part of the capacity of the plant is not commercially available. megawatts. This means that the wind farm can supply around 400,000 households with green electricity. The plant is already partly equipped with the world’s first recyclable rotor blades.