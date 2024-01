Polysilicon prices on the rise amid photovoltaic n-type shortage

Solar-grade polysilicon prices, particularly in the n-type category, have witnessed a notable uptick, according to the latest report from the Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Polysilicon Material Price Range (CNY/kg) Average Price (CNY/kg) Average Price (USD/kg) Weekly Change N-type ¥70.00 – ¥73.00 ¥70.90 $9.90 +1.87% N-type granular silicon ¥59.00 – ¥63.00 ¥60.00 $8.38 +1.69% Mono recharge ¥57.00 – ¥66.00 ¥60.90 $8.50 +0.16% Mono dense ¥55.00 – ¥64.00 ¥58.60 $8.18 +0.17% Mono popcorn ¥52.00 – ¥61.00 ¥54.80 $7.65 +0.18%

Note: The exchange rate used for conversion is 1 CNY ? 0.1396 USD. Weekly change represents the percentage change from the previous week.

Compared to January 17, polysilicon prices have ticked up a bit this week, especially for n-type material. P-type material prices are holding steady but seeing an overall upward shift.

According to Solarbe analysts, there’s a shortage of n-type products across polysilicon manufacturers, driving up prices. To ease inventory pressures, some manufacturers are trying mixed-bag selling strategies, causing a slight bump in p-type prices.

Looking forward, as n-type production increases, sustaining higher prices might be tough, and the n-p price gap is expected to widen.

This price hike in n-type silicon is also prompting some crystal-pulling and slicing companies to try raising their prices.

However, with n-type cell prices going down, silicon wafer prices are still up in the air, depending on power plays in different segments.

By Vera Wang