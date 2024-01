Solaria obtains the Administrative Construction Authorization for its 595 MW Garoña photovoltaic project

Solaria has obtained the Administrative Construction Authorization for its second 595 MW Garoña flagship project. With this authorization, Solaria reiterates its goal of reaching 3 GW by the end of 2024.

The Garoña photovoltaic project is a clear example of energy transition, since Solaria will replace the Santa María de Garoña nuclear power plant that has completed its useful life with a green, non-polluting and, above all, much cheaper energy installation.

This photovoltaic solar park will produce electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of the entire province of Burgos, that is, to supply 300,000 homes.

Thanks to this project, around 2,400 jobs will be created during the construction of the park, always prioritizing local employment, in addition to the creation of indirect employment, and it will have a useful life of 30 years.

“Obtaining the Administrative Authorization for Construction is great news for us, for the province of Burgos and for society as a whole. This project is a clear example of energy transition and, in addition, will have a energizing effect on the economy of the Bureba region” Darío López, general director of Solaria.