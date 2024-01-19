Deep Wind Offshore and EDF Renewables extend offshore wind collaboration in Norway

Renewables energy major EDF Renewables has been working closely with offshore wind developer Deep Wind Offshore in Norway since 2021. The work includes delivering a competitive bid for the Utsira Nord tender. Now, the consortium has signed an agreement also targeting the auction round in 2025.

EDF Renewables brings well over a decade of experience in constructing and operating offshore wind farms to the Norwegian market. The Company has installed the first offshore wind farm in France, at Saint-Nazaire, and one of the first floating wind farms in the world, Provence Grand Large.

EDF Renewables is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned EDF group, the largest low carbon electricity producer in the world.

Deep Wind Offshore builds on over 100 years of experience in renewable power generation, electricity transmission and maritime operations through their owners in Haugaland Kraft, Sunnhordland Kraftlag, and Knutsen Group. The Company is headquartered in Haugesund and is partly owned by local municipalities, which ensures that local people are at the center of their development ethos.

With this agreement, EDF Renewables and Deep Wind Offshore are getting ready to further support Norway to achieve its goal of doubling power production, including allocating 30 GW of offshore wind production by 2040.

Bruno Bensasson, CEO of EDF Renewables said: “EDF Renewables has been working closely with Deep Wind Offshore for more than two years, on developing the first offshore wind areas in Norway. Together, we have the reputation, experience, and inherent local knowledge to deliver offshore wind projects which create value for the local community.

Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore said: “We are proud to have introduced EDF Renewables to the Norwegian offshore wind market and excited to extend our collaboration. Working together has proven the partnership to be value-adding, bringing together complementary expertise and knowledge. The consortium is fully committed to contributing to the Norwegian governments target for offshore wind. First through delivering a winning Utsira Nord bid, and then onwards to the auction round in 2025”.

Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Trade and Industry said: “I am pleased with this announcement. It is an example that shows how French and Norwegian companies can gain a lot by working together. EDF Renewables and Deep Wind Offshore have built on each other’s strengths and expertise since 2021, I wish them the best of luck with this next chapter”.

EDF Renewables is an international energy company which develops, builds, and operates renewable power generation plants.

As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF Renewables deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible, and value-creating projects.

In every country, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

At the end of 2022, EDF Renewables operates a net installed wind and solar capacity of 11.4 GW (18.5 GW gross) worldwide.

Mainly present in Europe and North America, EDF Renewables is pursuing its development by taking a position in promising emerging markets such as: Brazil, China, India, South Africa and in the Middle East. Historically active in onshore wind and photovoltaics, the Company is now strongly positioned on offshore wind and floating wind as well as in new technologies such as energy storage, floating solar and agrivoltaism.

For more information: www.edf-renouvelables.fr

Deep Wind Offshore is a developer and future owner of offshore wind projects worldwide. The Company is based in Haugesund, Norway, so far with offices in Sweden and South Korea, and is backed by strong industrial and financial owners in Knutsen Group, Haugaland Kraft, Sunnhordland Kraftlag, and Octopus Energy.

Deep Wind Offshore has a project pipeline of more than 10 GW, with 2 GW under exclusive development in South Korea.

For more information: www.deepwindoffshore.com