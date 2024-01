The Spanish photovoltaic industry rejects the tax on renewables that Aragón wants to impose

The tax on the installation of renewable energy that the Government of Aragon wants to implement has aroused strong rejection among the industry. From the sector they have expressed their “disagreement” with this new rate that would record the plants that are planned throughout the territory, and warn that it will represent a significant brake on the competitiveness of the Community.

This was conveyed this Thursday by the general director of the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF), José Donoso, to the vice president and Minister of Economy of Aragon, Mar Vaquero, in a meeting that they describe as positive, since they have also discussed issues such as the interest in promoting energy communities or the signing of good practice agreements.

Regarding the tax, which is currently in the public information phase, the photovoltaic industry rejects the arguments of the environmental impact of the plants, since they believe that they generate a “positive impact on biodiversity”, in addition to a notable socioeconomic influence for the municipalities. Its objective is to tax aspects such as the height and diameter of wind turbines, since it would also affect wind power, hectares dedicated to photovoltaics or kilowatts in electricity transmission networks.

José Donoso regrets that it is a purely collection tax, since “it will not correct these supposed environmental impacts”, but rather “it is purely general, since it will go to the Community Budgets.” “We want to dialogue. It’s not that we don’t want to pay taxes. Our companies, only at the municipal level, pay 10,000 euros/megawatt per year. It is a supervening and unfair tax,” said the general director of UNEF, an association that brings together 815 companies in the photovoltaic industry.

Donoso has also defended against the criticism that comes from various parts of the territory to the installation of macroparks, with parties such as Teruel Exist repeatedly asking for an ordering of renewable projects. Regarding this, the person in charge of this association defends that the initiatives are subject to exhaustive controls by the Ministry. “Everyone can have their opinion, but we are a rule of law and rules and regulations must be respected. All projects must present an environmental impact study, which is analyzed by the authorities. If it is good, there is not much to say and it can be carried out,” he stated.

Furthermore, he considers that “behind these campaigns” there are “competing interests for land use.” “Instead of expressing that they are economic interests, they hide behind the flag of the landscape. Our technology does not have any negative impact, but rather becomes a kind of biodiversity reserve for 30 years,” he noted, proposing the installation of plant walls with native species around the parks.

This same Wednesday the starting signal was given to the Investigation Commission of the Cortes of Aragon that will study the implementation of renewables in the territory and the management of Inaga during the last legislature. This will last for about six months and will host different appearances to resolve doubts about the legality of its approval, as well as propose rules to the Executive. The meetings will begin next week.